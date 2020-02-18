Previous
Fisherman’s Cottage by cookingkaren
Photo 684

Fisherman’s Cottage

Discovered the very picturesque fishing village of Penberth today. It was so pretty! Even after more than 20 years visiting Cornwall, it’s still possible to discover new places.
18th February 2020

Karen Miller

cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
