Previous
Next
Under the Pier by cookingkaren
Photo 685

Under the Pier

i could’ve centred the shot a better but I still like the viewpoint.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise