Photo 685
Under the Pier
i could’ve centred the shot a better but I still like the viewpoint.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1391
photos
63
followers
46
following
188% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
13th April 2020 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
lines
,
under
,
pier
,
circle
