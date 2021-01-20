Previous
Wet! by cookingkaren
Photo 708

Wet!

Sums up today’s weather! Haven’t managed a daily walk yet today. Hoping it improves later!
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
Kevin Smith
Know how you feel :(
January 20th, 2021  
Peter H ace
I think we all feel the same!
January 20th, 2021  
