Photo 708
Wet!
Sums up today’s weather! Haven’t managed a daily walk yet today. Hoping it improves later!
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
2
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1413
photos
50
followers
43
following
193% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
20th January 2021 10:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blackandwhite
,
winter
,
rain
,
wet
,
raindrops
Kevin Smith
Know how you feel :(
January 20th, 2021
Peter H
ace
I think we all feel the same!
January 20th, 2021
