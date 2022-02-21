Previous
Colourful Art by cookingkaren
Photo 865

Colourful Art

We visited Tate St. Ives today & I just loved this colourful instillation by Sol Lewitt. It’s so striking & cheerful!
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
236% complete

