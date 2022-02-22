Previous
Next
Porthleven by cookingkaren
Photo 867

Porthleven

Just amazing colours in Porthleven Harbour. As always in Cornwall, the sea was wild & scary. Had a fantastic crab sandwich in a harbourside cafe.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise