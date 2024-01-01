Sign up
Photo 922
Happy New Year
Beautiful morning of the first day of 2024. The start of my eighth year here!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1632
photos
43
followers
55
following
253% complete
0
365
iPhone 12 Pro
1st January 2024 8:52am
Public
newyear
2024
