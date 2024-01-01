Previous
Happy New Year by cookingkaren
Photo 922

Happy New Year

Beautiful morning of the first day of 2024. The start of my eighth year here!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
