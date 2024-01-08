Previous
January Harbour by cookingkaren
January Harbour

A fresh morning walk after an early moon day morning dentist appointment 😬.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Karen Miller

@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
