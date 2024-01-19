Previous
Rusty & Flakey by cookingkaren
Photo 931

Rusty & Flakey

Close up on Breakwater Lighthouse in Brixham. It was only freshly paired last year but it’s so exposed to the elements it doesn’t take long for the rust to come through.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Karen Miller

