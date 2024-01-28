Previous
Haytor Mist by cookingkaren
Photo 938

Haytor Mist

Took a drive on Dartmoor. I’ve never seen such low visibility on Haytor as today. It was quite disorienting and you can see how people could get lost up there! Here’s Pete disappearing in the haze!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Karen Miller

