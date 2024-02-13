Sign up
Photo 945
Tate St. Ives
How could you ever tire of that view? Been visiting this gallery since the 1990’s and it really is just the best building, in the best location. It’s incredible to think that on the site prior to this stood an eyesore of a gasworks!
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
0
0
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1656
photos
45
followers
54
following
259% complete
View this month »
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
13th February 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
art
,
tate
,
cornwall
,
st.ives
,
galkery
