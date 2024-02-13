Previous
Tate St. Ives by cookingkaren
Tate St. Ives

How could you ever tire of that view? Been visiting this gallery since the 1990’s and it really is just the best building, in the best location. It’s incredible to think that on the site prior to this stood an eyesore of a gasworks!
Karen Miller

