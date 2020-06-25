Sign up
Photo 2099
Mask Selfies
A quick selfie on a very hot day. My Mum made a couple of face coverings for us (liquorice allsorts!)
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2430
photos
65
followers
85
following
575% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX700 HS
Taken
25th June 2020 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
