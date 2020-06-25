Previous
Mask Selfies by countrylassie
Photo 2099

Mask Selfies

A quick selfie on a very hot day. My Mum made a couple of face coverings for us (liquorice allsorts!)
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
