Photo 2106
Curious
We both stood and looked at each other before he wandered off to chew on dandelions!
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2439
photos
64
followers
85
following
577% complete
View this month »
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX700 HS
Taken
14th July 2020 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
