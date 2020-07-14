Previous
Next
Curious by countrylassie
Photo 2106

Curious

We both stood and looked at each other before he wandered off to chew on dandelions!
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise