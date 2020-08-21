Previous
Next
Cross by countrylassie
Photo 2163

Cross

A beautiful example of a 9th century cross of Irish origin.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise