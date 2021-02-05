Previous
Sanity Saved by countrylassie
Sanity Saved

So lovely to be out walking with a friend. Lots of chatting, lots of nature, lots of mud!

I do miss human contact so much.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Lesley Aldridge

countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District
