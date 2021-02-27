Previous
Next
Feel Good Festival by countrylassie
Photo 2286

Feel Good Festival

I've just spent the day on a virtual retreat. I've had a facial, learnt about anxiety and how to manage it, done a bit of Qi Gong, lots of other things and finished off with a seated Daoist meditation and healing sounds.

Fabulous day!
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Sounds so calming and relaxing
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise