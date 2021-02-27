Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2286
Feel Good Festival
I've just spent the day on a virtual retreat. I've had a facial, learnt about anxiety and how to manage it, done a bit of Qi Gong, lots of other things and finished off with a seated Daoist meditation and healing sounds.
Fabulous day!
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Jean
ace
Sounds so calming and relaxing
February 27th, 2021
