Previous
Next
St. Nicholas Church by countrylassie
Photo 2410

St. Nicholas Church

The majority of the Church burnt down in the 1980's, what remains is now a café.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise