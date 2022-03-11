Previous
Cosy by countrylassie
Photo 2518

Cosy

A bit of a lazy shot from me today, it was flower club and the weather is lousy so no opportunity to get out into the garden where I like to be.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Lesley Aldridge

Pat Knowles ace
No one would be wanting to leave a proper fire like that! Not a good day here either!
March 11th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
that looks so cosy
March 11th, 2022  
