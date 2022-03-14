Sign up
Photo 2521
River Walking
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
2880
photos
57
followers
91
following
690% complete
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2516
2517
2518
271
2519
272
2520
2521
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th March 2022 12:26pm
