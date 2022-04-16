Sign up
Photo 2539
Back Garden Azalea
Part of the back garden with Azalea and Rhoddi in the background.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2903
photos
57
followers
91
following
696% complete
View this month »
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX700 HS
Taken
17th April 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
