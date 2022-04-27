Previous
Kitchen Clematis by countrylassie
Photo 2548

Kitchen Clematis

Bit of a difficult morning. I had put the dishwasher on and hubby didn't realise, in the meantime he had unscrewed the waste pipes, oh well the kitchen floor got a good wash!
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
