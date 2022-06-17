Previous
Afternoon Tea Flower Jars by countrylassie
Photo 2582

Afternoon Tea Flower Jars

Our W.I. was 100 in 2020, we couldn't celebrate until this year, now 102. I was tasked with making the floral arrangements, 27 jam jars with lace and ribbon/rafia around them and lots of flowers.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details

Dianne
These are so sweet. Well done you!
June 26th, 2022  
