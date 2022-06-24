Previous
Lunch Stop by countrylassie
Photo 2583

Lunch Stop

A lovely little cafe on the way back from Newcastle, about 100 miles from home, by coincidence our neighbours were there too!
Lesley Aldridge

Pat Knowles ace
How lovely to see friendly faces so familiar but so far from home!
June 24th, 2022  
