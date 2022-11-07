Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2692
The Wall
Been into the big smoke today, hubby had an angiogram so we were on the road at 6am.
Carlisle is a walled city, I took this picture as I was walking back to the car.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3054
photos
59
followers
95
following
737% complete
View this month »
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
7th November 2022 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
walls
,
carlisle
Graham Harcombe
ace
Best wishes to your husband. Hope all goes well.
I love the wall walk and the historic buildings around the Carlisle cathedral
November 7th, 2022
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Thank you Graham.
November 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love the wall walk and the historic buildings around the Carlisle cathedral