The Wall by countrylassie
Photo 2692

The Wall

Been into the big smoke today, hubby had an angiogram so we were on the road at 6am.

Carlisle is a walled city, I took this picture as I was walking back to the car.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details

Graham Harcombe ace
Best wishes to your husband. Hope all goes well.

I love the wall walk and the historic buildings around the Carlisle cathedral
November 7th, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Thank you Graham.
November 7th, 2022  
