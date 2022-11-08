Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2693
Eddie the Eagle (not)
My Dad is 84 on Friday, a very fit 84 year old even with prostate cancer and a new hip. His knees have been giving him trouble recently so we bought him a couple of walking poles, he thinks he's going skiing!
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3055
photos
59
followers
95
following
737% complete
View this month »
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
8th November 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dad
Sarah Bremner
ace
Great....good to have a sense of fun too!
November 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close