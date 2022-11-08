Previous
Eddie the Eagle (not) by countrylassie
Eddie the Eagle (not)

My Dad is 84 on Friday, a very fit 84 year old even with prostate cancer and a new hip. His knees have been giving him trouble recently so we bought him a couple of walking poles, he thinks he's going skiing!
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

Sarah Bremner ace
Great....good to have a sense of fun too!
November 8th, 2022  
