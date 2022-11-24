Sign up
Photo 2711
The Hand of Fatima
My husband bought me this lovely candle holder for Christmas a few years ago, it's one of my favourite things.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
24th November 2022 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
