Photo 2804
When Life Gives You Lemons
You have just got to suck it up and this is all I have for today. Lovely curried mackerel with rice, lemons and parsley.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3172
photos
63
followers
109
following
768% complete
View this month »
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Views
0
365
M2101K6G
13th April 2023 8:24pm
