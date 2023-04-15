Previous
Next
Crazy Kids by countrylassie
Photo 2805

Crazy Kids

Our Son is home for a few weeks along with a couple of his friends who are here for the weekend. They all enjoyed a long swim in the sea, must be mad at this time of the year!
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Makes a lovely shot! Well done for braving the water boys!
April 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise