Photo 2805
Crazy Kids
Our Son is home for a few weeks along with a couple of his friends who are here for the weekend. They all enjoyed a long swim in the sea, must be mad at this time of the year!
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
water
,
friends
,
beach
,
cold
,
son
,
mad
,
as
,
therapy
,
hatters
Judith Johnson
ace
Makes a lovely shot! Well done for braving the water boys!
April 15th, 2023
