Photo 2841
Garden Friend
Lovely little robin and I talk every day, he was very friendly today and flew onto the back of the chair for a chat.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Tags
one
,
near
,
robin
,
loved
