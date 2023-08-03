Sign up
Photo 2856
Sunny Day
At last one dry sunny day, the storm clouds are gathering now 🙁
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
3rd August 2023 12:19pm
Sarah Bremner
ace
So many dramatic skies this summer.
August 3rd, 2023
