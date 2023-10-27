Previous
Marooned by countrylassie
Photo 2923

Marooned

27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Perfect perspective….low down shot gives the boat size.
October 27th, 2023  
Jerzy
Great shot. Low tide?
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise