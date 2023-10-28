Sign up
Photo 2924
Pool Day
Our hotel in Portugal has lovely grounds and pools, I'm not normally a hotel sort of a girl but I could be persuaded once in a while.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
