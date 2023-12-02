Sign up
Photo 2957
Snow Day ❄️
The day started off with thunder and lightning at 8am which woke me, then it started to snow and it's just stopped (4pm), there are cars cars stranded everywhere and tow trucks working hard.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
snow
,
day
,
weather
,
december
