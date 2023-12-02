Previous
Snow Day ❄️ by countrylassie
Photo 2957

Snow Day ❄️

The day started off with thunder and lightning at 8am which woke me, then it started to snow and it's just stopped (4pm), there are cars cars stranded everywhere and tow trucks working hard.
2nd December 2023

Lesley Aldridge

