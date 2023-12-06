Previous
Frozen Flowers and Fingers by countrylassie
Photo 2961

Frozen Flowers and Fingers

I was floral arranging in Church this morning, the car said 1c, I think it was -4c in Church! Frozen to the bone. However this is the delightful view from the Church.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
Lesley Aldridge
Babs ace
Good heavens that is cold. Hope you were well rugged up.
December 6th, 2023  
