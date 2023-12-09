Previous
Next
W.I. Dinner by countrylassie
Photo 2964

W.I. Dinner

The table was beautifully set for our W.I. Christmas dinner.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very stylish. Hope the food was as lovely
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise