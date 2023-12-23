Previous
Next
Ho ho ho by countrylassie
Photo 2974

Ho ho ho

I had so much to do before Christmas but was taken into hospital on the 19 December, colitis and a dvt, the joys!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh no, hope you are on the mend now.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise