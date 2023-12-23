Sign up
Photo 2974
Ho ho ho
I had so much to do before Christmas but was taken into hospital on the 19 December, colitis and a dvt, the joys!
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
23rd December 2023 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Babs
ace
Oh no, hope you are on the mend now.
December 25th, 2023
