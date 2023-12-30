Sign up
Previous
Photo 2980
Hopeful
The sheep heard the farmers tractor, I think they were hoping for some food but they didn't get any.
Shocking day weather wise.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
2
2
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Views
9
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
30th December 2023 12:27pm
Judith Johnson
ace
You have to feel sorry for the sheep sometimes, but I'm sure they're used to it
December 30th, 2023
*lynn
ace
wonderful clear capture
December 30th, 2023
