Hopeful by countrylassie
The sheep heard the farmers tractor, I think they were hoping for some food but they didn't get any.
Shocking day weather wise.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Lesley Aldridge

Judith Johnson ace
You have to feel sorry for the sheep sometimes, but I'm sure they're used to it
December 30th, 2023  
*lynn ace
wonderful clear capture
December 30th, 2023  
