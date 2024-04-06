Previous
Diary Shot (Taken from my living room window) by countrylassie
Photo 3077

Diary Shot (Taken from my living room window)

Our son decided to camp in the garden, it doesn't matter to him that Storm Kathleen is doing her stuff, it will be a good test of his new tent he said!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
