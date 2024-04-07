Previous
Rhododendron by countrylassie
Photo 3079

Rhododendron

One of our rhodis, we chopped it down last year as it was about 30 foot high!
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
843% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous colour, beautiful flash colour in your garden
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise