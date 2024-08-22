Previous
Derwentwater by countrylassie
Photo 3216

Derwentwater

My Mum and I went to see "The Hound of Baskervilles" which has been adapted by Peepolykus theatre group.

The theatre is next to the lake, it was beautiful but blooming cold!
Lesley Aldridge

Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture… what great fun!
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The Theatre by the Lake is one of my favourite theatres and this lake edge of Derwentwater has been a favourite view for nearly 50 years. Love this!
August 29th, 2024  
