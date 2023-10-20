Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Circling
We don't normally see the ferry that travels from the Isle of Man to Heysham in Lancashire but with the ongoing storm the ferry couldn't dock so was forced to sail around and around the island, it may still be circling for all I know!
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
man
,
of
,
storm
,
ferry
,
isle
,
babet
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh my word who would be in the sea just now! Poor things! My idea of hell! Grand capture of the tractor too.
October 20th, 2023
