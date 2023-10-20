Previous
Circling by countrylassie
88 / 365

Circling

We don't normally see the ferry that travels from the Isle of Man to Heysham in Lancashire but with the ongoing storm the ferry couldn't dock so was forced to sail around and around the island, it may still be circling for all I know!
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Lesley Aldridge

Pat Knowles ace
Oh my word who would be in the sea just now! Poor things! My idea of hell! Grand capture of the tractor too.
October 20th, 2023  
