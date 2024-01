A drop of sunshine….

We have had sunshine all day today , wonderful but temps of highs of only 2C, cold but the colours across the moor were golden shining on the dead bracken. We had dark clouds which only made the sun look brighter, I couldn’t resist the winter sun and took a few photos. This was taken on the way to Danby.

Nice on black



