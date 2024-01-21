Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Gone
When I turned round after yesterday’s shot this was all that was left. Still pretty, the colour was so nice, I couldn’t resist.
Best on black
Thank you for a. Your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
spent-tulip-petals-pink-winter-cut-flower-january
Rob Z
ace
The colours and textures are both lovely..
January 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely lost petals!
January 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up
January 21st, 2024
