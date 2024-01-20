Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
Spent 2
Another capture of my faded tulips this time it’s the pale pink ones.
Nice on black
Thank you for your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4029
photos
165
followers
72
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spent-faded-pink-tulip-january-winter
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , this is beautiful Margaret, love the backlit composition showing up the beautiful colours and fragility of your tulips as they slowly fade away -- Big fav
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close