The tulips I got last Thursday have finally faded. I love them even like this, I leave them until they drop.
19th January 2024

Margaret Brown

KV ace
Beautiful shot… so artistic.
January 19th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise)
Lovely shot.
January 19th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful!
January 19th, 2024  
carol white
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
January 19th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful colourful shot!

Ian
January 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful at all the stages -
January 19th, 2024  
