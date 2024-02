Another card topper

I have been in my craft studio today sorting out the cards I am making for my friend who lives in the USA. I have posted there recently and found it’s not much different price wise to UK postage!! So she will be happy that I can send them through for her. This is the second sketch for a card and I have another 4 or so to make.

Better on black



Thank you for all the lovely comments favs all appreciated and welcome.