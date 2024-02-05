Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
29 / 365
Long shadows
A hilltop farm near Danby, taken the other week in the golden hour.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4045
photos
164
followers
73
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
danby-hilltop-farm-golden-shadows-winter
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful view- love the long shadows and the winter sun - fav
February 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and shadows.
February 5th, 2024
KWind
ace
Love the vivid colours!
February 5th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful colours and light
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close