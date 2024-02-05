Previous
Long shadows by craftymeg
Long shadows

A hilltop farm near Danby, taken the other week in the golden hour.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful view- love the long shadows and the winter sun - fav
February 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful colours and shadows.
February 5th, 2024  
KWind ace
Love the vivid colours!
February 5th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful colours and light
February 5th, 2024  
