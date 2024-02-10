Previous
Miniature by craftymeg
34 / 365

Miniature

Another order finished and another 2 to go. This time it’s a miniature 3”x2” hand painted watercolour mounted and framed on a 4x6 inch embossed card, very simple but effective.
Best on black

The weather has been awful today, foggy dark and miserable, we had a run down to the seafront, the sea was rough and the fog so dense it hid all the wind turbines and the shoreline! So no photos today, but we did enjoy the trip out in our new electric car even if we didn’t stray far. So many switches and buttons the handbook is over an inch thick, it will take a little getting used to!!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely hand painted card (as usual ) Margaret ! So a new car!! enjoy, I am afraid I wouldn't have a clue in driving an electric car! , perhaps just as well I do not need to change my car !!
February 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful card.
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise