Miniature

Another order finished and another 2 to go. This time it’s a miniature 3”x2” hand painted watercolour mounted and framed on a 4x6 inch embossed card, very simple but effective.

Best on black



The weather has been awful today, foggy dark and miserable, we had a run down to the seafront, the sea was rough and the fog so dense it hid all the wind turbines and the shoreline! So no photos today, but we did enjoy the trip out in our new electric car even if we didn’t stray far. So many switches and buttons the handbook is over an inch thick, it will take a little getting used to!!