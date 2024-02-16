Previous
Industrial Tees by craftymeg
40 / 365

Industrial Tees

The riverTees flanked on both sides by chemical industry. This photo shows just part of the industry. Taken the other day in miserable grey light, this is not a black and white photo!!
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Lesley ace
I really like these industrial landscapes, and this one is excellent, especially with the grey sky as a backdrop
February 16th, 2024  
Michelle
So many shapes and interesting textures
February 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Classic scene, suits the grey day
February 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice industrial shot
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really nice
February 16th, 2024  
