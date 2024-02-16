Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Industrial Tees
The riverTees flanked on both sides by chemical industry. This photo shows just part of the industry. Taken the other day in miserable grey light, this is not a black and white photo!!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
5
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4056
photos
162
followers
72
following
Tags
river-tees-industrial-winter
Lesley
ace
I really like these industrial landscapes, and this one is excellent, especially with the grey sky as a backdrop
February 16th, 2024
Michelle
So many shapes and interesting textures
February 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Classic scene, suits the grey day
February 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice industrial shot
February 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really nice
February 16th, 2024
365 Project
