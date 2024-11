Mahonia

Winter flowering this Mahonia has come into its own these past few weeks. Flowering from November to March it is now in full flower and attracting bumble bees, yes we still have them buzzing around. Couldn’t believe it when I traced the buzzing to the bright yellow flowers, we haven’t had a frost yet so I think it’s still warm enough for them to still get around.

Best on black



