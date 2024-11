Lealholm

The mellow sun this afternoon showed the Cenotaph and poppy display up beautifully in Leakholm. In the picture is the old water fountain and the church in the background. There are seats under the huge tree on the green and this afternoon there were people enjoying the sunshine. It was a cold 10c but the sun had still some warmth.

Best on black



